Volkswagen (VWAGY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Volkswagen to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $84.01 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Volkswagen Trading Down 0.2 %
Volkswagen stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.
About Volkswagen
