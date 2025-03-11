Volkswagen (VWAGY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Volkswagen to post earnings of $1.47 per share and revenue of $84.01 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Volkswagen Trading Down 0.2 %

Volkswagen stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

About Volkswagen

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.