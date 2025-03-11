Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 549,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,491. The company has a market capitalization of $216.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.73 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,653.20. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

