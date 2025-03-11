WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Stock Down 2.3 %

WAFD opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $38.62.

WaFd Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAFD

WaFd Company Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.