Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,239,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 188,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 460,672 shares in the company, valued at $44,293,612.80. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,777 shares of company stock worth $17,657,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Walmart Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $703.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

