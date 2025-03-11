Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4,483.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,035 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 1.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $141,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 309.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $257.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $242.92 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.14 and its 200 day moving average is $290.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

