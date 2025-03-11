Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,230,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 9.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,100,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

