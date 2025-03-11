Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $42.75 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 955.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 329,433 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $42,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

VT stock opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

