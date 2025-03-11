Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $51.21 Million in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,253,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,211,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 6.71% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,096,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

KSA stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $616.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

About iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

