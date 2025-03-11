Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $72.97 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 803,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,970,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Amedisys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

