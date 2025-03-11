Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $64.12 Million Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 504,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,117,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.50% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.42. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,029.86. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares in the company, valued at $20,741,491.26. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,264 shares of company stock worth $6,995,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.