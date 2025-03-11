Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 698,149 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8,892.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,149 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 1.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $179,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

