Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 521,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,532,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 4.17% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTHR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

VTHR stock opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.39 and a 52-week high of $272.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.