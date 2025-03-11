Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 58,593,050 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,593,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,920,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 38.35% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,206.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,111.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.