WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $54,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $366,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 426,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 198.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

