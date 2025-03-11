WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. 139,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,500. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WNS by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

