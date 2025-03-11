XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Down 18.4% – What’s Next?

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 42,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,282,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

XOS Price Performance

XOS Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $28.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

