XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $13.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPEV. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd boosted its stake in XPeng by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now owns 37,959,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,678,000 after buying an additional 6,650,000 shares in the last quarter. TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $205,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in XPeng by 1,138.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after buying an additional 4,227,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,047,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,759,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 1,591,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

