YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 11172978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $2.0216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
About YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
Further Reading
