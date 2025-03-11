Zeit Capital LLC Buys 52,008 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.9% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,595,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

