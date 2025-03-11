Zeit Capital LLC Sells 10,253 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zeit Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,253 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $198.94 and a 52 week high of $272.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.