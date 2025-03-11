Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO) & Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Roadzen and Zhibao Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zhibao Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Roadzen currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.46%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Zhibao Technology.

This table compares Roadzen and Zhibao Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $42.89 million 1.68 -$99.67 million ($1.51) -0.64 Zhibao Technology $183.67 million 0.22 N/A N/A N/A

Zhibao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and Zhibao Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -248.79% N/A -269.99% Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Roadzen beats Zhibao Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

