Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 95,755 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.31 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

