Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Public Storage worth $40,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,763,000 after purchasing an additional 869,066 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,278,000 after purchasing an additional 405,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,426,000 after purchasing an additional 273,486 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.23.
Public Storage Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99.
Public Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.
Insider Transactions at Public Storage
In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
