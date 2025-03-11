Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,789 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average of $216.48.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

