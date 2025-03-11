Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,157 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of Aflac worth $49,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,409,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Aflac by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,683 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 670.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 556,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,572,000 after acquiring an additional 484,378 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $42,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.