Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $37,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

