Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 21,588 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RTX were worth $36,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $89.44 and a one year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.90.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

