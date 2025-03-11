Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $38,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after acquiring an additional 282,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 238,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.