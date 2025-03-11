Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 46,635 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,635 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total value of $252,200.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,881,919.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.84 and its 200 day moving average is $192.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

