11,309 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.