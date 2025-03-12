117,921 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,000. Marvell Technology makes up about 4.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

MRVL opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

