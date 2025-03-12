1,419,323 Shares in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,419,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,630,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDIV opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.94. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

