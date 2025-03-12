18,840 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 564,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVSC opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.09. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

