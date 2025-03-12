2,293 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,600. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $317.24 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

