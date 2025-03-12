252 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %
BlackRock stock opened at $912.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $745.55 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $990.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $986.42.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
