2,666,574 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,666,574 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,465,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,234,362 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,182,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,789,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Trading Down 0.8 %

INTC opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $45.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

