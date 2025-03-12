38,760 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

