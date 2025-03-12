491,906 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 491,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,468,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.