84,251 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Hopwood Financial Services Inc.

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 84,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

