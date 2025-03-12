844 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.18 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

