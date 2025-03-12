8,487 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Acquired by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises 0.8% of Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 18.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 7.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Increases Dividend

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.7542 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

