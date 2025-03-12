Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 13th total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Abits Group Price Performance
Shares of ABTS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Abits Group has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $14.10.
Abits Group Company Profile
