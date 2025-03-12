Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the February 13th total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Abits Group Price Performance

Shares of ABTS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Abits Group has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Abits Group Company Profile

Abits Group Inc operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

