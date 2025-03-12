ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

ABM Industries Stock Down 9.2 %

ABM traded down $4.60 on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. 409,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.50. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

