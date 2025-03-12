ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $59.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.46%.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

