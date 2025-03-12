Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $10.68.
