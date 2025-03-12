Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

