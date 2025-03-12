Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 37,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

ADBE opened at $433.66 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.13 and a 200-day moving average of $484.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

