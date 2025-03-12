Aegis Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Aegis dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Escalade in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Escalade’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Up 1.0 %

ESCA stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. Escalade has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Escalade had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Escalade by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Escalade by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Escalade by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Escalade by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.