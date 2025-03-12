Afya (AFYA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $848.25 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya Stock Performance

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Afya has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Afya from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

