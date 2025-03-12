AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 4,149 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 264,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $5,901,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Infosys by 1,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,228,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,470,000 after buying an additional 3,045,656 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

