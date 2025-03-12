ai16z Self Reported Market Cap Hits $176.41 Million (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. ai16z has a market cap of $176.41 million and approximately $64.79 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ai16z token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ai16z has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,101.86 or 0.99675109 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81,595.47 or 0.99060337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ai16z Token Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,998,809 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official website is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,998,808.74948926. The last known price of ai16z is 0.16552602 USD and is down -7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 220 active market(s) with $65,196,821.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ai16z should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

